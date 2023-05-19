VMware Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 476% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,637 put options.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,694. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

