VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in VMware were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 566,745 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

Insider Activity

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

