Vistry Group’s (VTY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.27) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.52) to GBX 871 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.29 ($10.07).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 2.92 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 848.08 ($10.62). The company had a trading volume of 983,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,047. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.14, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 775.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 721.84. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.87).

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,515,971.44). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.