Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,371,746,000 after acquiring an additional 417,201 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $233.26. 2,195,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day moving average is $219.76. The company has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.