Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.55. 2,253,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,759,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

