Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

