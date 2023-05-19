Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Up 10.7%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 46,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 15,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Victory Square Technologies

(Get Rating)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.