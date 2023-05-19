Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,525 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ICF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 119,720 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.