Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.84. 993,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,638. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

