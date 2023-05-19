Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $141.39. 782,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

