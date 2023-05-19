Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,561 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 483,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

