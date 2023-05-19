Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

