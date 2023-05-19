Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Veru Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VERU opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
Institutional Trading of Veru
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.