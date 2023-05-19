Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of VERU opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 41.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

