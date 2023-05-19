Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $41,409.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,861.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00340601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00558829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00429138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,785,185 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

