Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,109.41 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $44,109.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00341388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00565344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00428784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,784,060 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

