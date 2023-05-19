Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

VET stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

