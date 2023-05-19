Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.