Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.28.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

