Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 30,000 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

