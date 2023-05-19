Venus USDC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.11 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.58 million and $6.11 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0221224 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,734,291.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

