Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,607,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.7 %

VTR stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -250.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

