Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

