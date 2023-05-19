Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.38. 2,991,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.96. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

