Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $186.43. 986,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,245. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

