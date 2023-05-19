Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $78.82. 2,033,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,485. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

