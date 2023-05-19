Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Humana by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $40,221,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 3,734.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.48. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

