Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 185,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,642. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $213.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.35.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

