Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,441. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.