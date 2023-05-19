Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

