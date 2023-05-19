Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.44. 1,149,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,846. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

