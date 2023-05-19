Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TGT traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.