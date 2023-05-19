Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 754 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.27. The stock had a trading volume of 315,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,180. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

