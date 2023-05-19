Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $93.38. 1,514,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,343. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

