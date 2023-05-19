Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

