Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,556,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,187 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $429,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,194,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

