Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,328. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.