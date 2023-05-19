Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

