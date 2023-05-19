Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.04. 2,172,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,844. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

