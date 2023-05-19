Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,524,000 after acquiring an additional 739,805 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $14.09 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

