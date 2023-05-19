VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Buys $19,716.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,136.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $419.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.