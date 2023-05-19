urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Acquires $32,600.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

urban-gro Stock Performance

urban-gro stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 23.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

urban-gro Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

