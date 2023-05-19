UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF

The Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (KNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select globally, a narrow group of companies believed to provide long-term capital growth. KNGS was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Upholdings.

