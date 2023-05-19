United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 14,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

