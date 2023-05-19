United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of URI opened at $344.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

