United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

United Maritime Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.15. United Maritime has a 52 week low of 0.80 and a 52 week high of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported 3.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 14.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

About United Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Rating ) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.