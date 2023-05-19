United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS opened at $24.13 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $149,465. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

