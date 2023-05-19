Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.77. 388,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,508. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

