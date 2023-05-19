Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.77. 388,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

