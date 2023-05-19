Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

