Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Down 1.3%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 60,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 72,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

